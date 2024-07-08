Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

