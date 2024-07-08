Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

