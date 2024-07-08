Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $280.51 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

