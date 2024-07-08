Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,162 shares of company stock worth $87,128,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $229.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

