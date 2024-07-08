Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,864 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.9% during the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 1,606,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595,141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 61.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,204 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yum China Stock Performance
NYSE:YUMC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.
Yum China Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
