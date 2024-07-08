Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
SBNY opened at $2.00 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.