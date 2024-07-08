Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 27,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 196,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,798,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

