Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.81 and last traded at $116.80. 24,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 305,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $58,205,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $7,037,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

