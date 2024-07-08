Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $112.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

SIMO traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.06. 415,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 71.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 220,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 92,386 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,191,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,407 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

