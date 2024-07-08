Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.95. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 6,505,132 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 143,185 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

