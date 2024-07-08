Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

