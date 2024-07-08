SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $2.05 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

