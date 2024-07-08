Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.6 %

Snap-on stock opened at $255.35 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

