Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.45. 605,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.10. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

