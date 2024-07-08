SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
NYSE:SWI opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
