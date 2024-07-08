SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

