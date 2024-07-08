Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market cap of $76.73 million and $8.45 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,301,653 tokens. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 665,563,946 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.11349937 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,874,578.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solidus Ai Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solidus Ai Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

