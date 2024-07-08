Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

SWN opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

