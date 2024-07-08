SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 645,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

