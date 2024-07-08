SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 69,538 shares.The stock last traded at $54.36 and had previously closed at $54.22.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

