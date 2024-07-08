Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $12.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 53,831 shares of company stock worth $628,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

