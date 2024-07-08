Sprott (NYSE:SII) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Critical Survey

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 28.76% 15.15% 11.98% SHF -79.25% -50.38% -22.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprott and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprott and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 6.49 $41.80 million $1.79 23.69 SHF $20.72 million 1.47 -$17.28 million ($0.28) -1.96

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprott beats SHF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

