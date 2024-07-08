State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,833. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

