State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

