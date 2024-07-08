State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

FBP stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

