State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

