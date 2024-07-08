State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,870 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,122,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

