State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 191,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $28.84 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.