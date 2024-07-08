State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in YETI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

