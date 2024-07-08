Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $81.13 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Status has a total market capitalization of $81.13 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Get Status alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,514.54 or 0.99436887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02061913 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $3,846,643.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.