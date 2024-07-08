Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SJ. CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.57.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
