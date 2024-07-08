Stephens Begins Coverage on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Rush Enterprises Stock Performance
RUSHA stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. 105,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 609,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Rush Enterprises Company Profile
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.
