Stephens Initiates Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on R. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.11. 90,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $84.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

