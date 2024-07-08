Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.1 %

Stericycle stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

