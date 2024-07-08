Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.17 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $510.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

