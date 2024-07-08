StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment comprises 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

