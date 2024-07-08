StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %
NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.