StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of SMLP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $359.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

