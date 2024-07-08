StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

View Our Latest Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $0.28 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.