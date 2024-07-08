StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

