StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
