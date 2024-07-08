StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.79.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

