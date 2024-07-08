StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.79.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

