StockNews.com Lowers Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.43. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $954,000.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.