StockNews.com Lowers Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.43. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
