StockNews.com Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.48. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

