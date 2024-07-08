StockNews.com Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

