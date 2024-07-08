Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Stoneridge Price Performance

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Stoneridge by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

