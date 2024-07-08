Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.86 on Monday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $617.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

