Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.40

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 25730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.