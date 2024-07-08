Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.40

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 25730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
