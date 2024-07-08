Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $12.78 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,962.21 or 1.00192637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035943 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

