Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $39,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after purchasing an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

