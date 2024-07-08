Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLF opened at $48.98 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

