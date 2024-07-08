sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 29,222,522 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

